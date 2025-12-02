Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya Sells 15,114 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $457,047.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,355.84. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Jorge Celaya sold 2,451 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $73,554.51.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $914.30 million, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.25%. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS.

LQDT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 166.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

