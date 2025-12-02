Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 0.8% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde stock opened at $407.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.42. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $406.09 and a 12 month high of $486.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

