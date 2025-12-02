Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells $7,645,000.00 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Alex Haro sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $7,645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 861,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,847,531.75. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Life360 Trading Down 5.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:LIF traded down $4.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.50. 854,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $112.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.06 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.26 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Life360 by 824.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Life360 by 71.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Life360 by 1,663.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Life360 Company Profile
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
