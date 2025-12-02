Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells $7,645,000.00 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Alex Haro sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $7,645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 861,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,847,531.75. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Life360 Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF traded down $4.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.50. 854,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $112.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.06 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Life360 alerts:

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.26 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life360

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Life360 by 824.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Life360 by 71.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Life360 by 1,663.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.