Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $172.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

