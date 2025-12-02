Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,798 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,618,000 after acquiring an additional 624,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,996,000 after buying an additional 50,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,890,000 after buying an additional 324,478 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 11.8%

Shares of QUAL opened at $197.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

