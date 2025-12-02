Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth about $932,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 39,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.50 target price (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.03.

Get Our Latest Report on Southern

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.