Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,911 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.1854 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

