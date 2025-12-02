Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 8,756 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,924. The trade was a 60.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

