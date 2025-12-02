Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 605 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $198.93 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

