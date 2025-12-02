Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,336 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $203.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $209.05. The company has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 140.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

