Lido Advisors LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,743 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $2,455,929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $578,100,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after buying an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Shares of C stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

