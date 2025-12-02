Lido Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,193 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lantheus worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2,350.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 252.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.4%

Lantheus stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

