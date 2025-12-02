Lido Advisors LLC Buys 4,803 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 5.9%

IBIT opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.