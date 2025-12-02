Lido Advisors LLC Buys 4,368 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SDY opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average of $138.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.03.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

