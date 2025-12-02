Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.0510, but opened at $53.50. Li Ning shares last traded at $56.9410, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Li Ning from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Li Ning Stock Down 1.9%

About Li Ning

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49.

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

