Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $224.21 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average is $203.55.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

