Legal & General Group Plc Sells 58,683 Shares of Stratasys, Ltd. $SSYS

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,683 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,592,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after buying an additional 109,331 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Stratasys by 111.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,466,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,264 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 102.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,197,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,491 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 0.6% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 920,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at about $4,097,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Stratasys, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $734.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSYS. Wall Street Zen cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

