Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,175 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 20.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 132.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 32,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.04. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $218.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

