Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,915,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,701,000 after buying an additional 1,026,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after acquiring an additional 900,461 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 548.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 635,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 537,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $14,651,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

