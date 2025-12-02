Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.03 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 78.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 73.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $116,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,514. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.74, for a total transaction of $5,714,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 292,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,712,962.06. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,257. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $292.00 price target on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.63.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $268.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.63 and a 200-day moving average of $236.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $292.34.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.03 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

