Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 145.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,097,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 199.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 76,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 51,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. UBS Group set a $88.00 price target on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $97,575.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,658.76. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $125,783.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,473.67. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,003,096 shares of company stock worth $75,678,276 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

