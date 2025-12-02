Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,622 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 2,463.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 282 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 33,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 371 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 86.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 446 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 198.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Thor Industries Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.