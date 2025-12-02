Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 675 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $3,127,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 866,982 shares in the company, valued at $135,587,314.98. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.97, for a total value of $1,599,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 127,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,432,008.28. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,548. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.66. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $166.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $904.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, October 31st. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstCash

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.