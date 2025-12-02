Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,347,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,207,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,148,000 after purchasing an additional 59,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,701,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,757,000 after buying an additional 815,280 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,449,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,372,000 after buying an additional 172,320 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,152,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,265,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $123.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average of $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. Logitech International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 14.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Logitech International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $703,518.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,516.41. The trade was a 31.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,380.11. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,168. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Logitech International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Logitech International

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.