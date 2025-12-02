Korea Investment CORP Invests $7.80 Million in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,248,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,455,000 after buying an additional 1,814,811 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $124,777,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.4% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $97,725,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 89.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,145,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 540,818 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price target on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

