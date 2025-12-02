Korea Investment CORP Has $5.89 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 815,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc now owns 75,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $117.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.