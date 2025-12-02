Korea Investment CORP Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hologic by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $80.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.