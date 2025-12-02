Korea Investment CORP Has $4.60 Million Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 33.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 118,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,563 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 130,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

