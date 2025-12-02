Korea Investment CORP Acquires 30,972 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,956,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 776.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,416 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 96.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,951,000 after purchasing an additional 763,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,582,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,504,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,085,000 after buying an additional 543,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, November 24th. Santander assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 153.38%.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,822,473.05. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,535,540.75. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $373,965.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,529.27. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

