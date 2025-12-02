Kite Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.16 (KITE)

Kite (KITE) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Kite token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kite has a market capitalization of $0.16 and $119.87 million worth of Kite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kite has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,529.76 or 0.99534889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kite Profile

Kite’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2025. Kite’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1 tokens. Kite’s official Twitter account is @gokiteai. The official website for Kite is gokite.ai. Kite’s official message board is medium.com/@kiteai.

Buying and Selling Kite

According to CryptoCompare, “Kite (KITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kite has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kite is 0.09201792 USD and is down -9.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $115,987,455.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gokite.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

