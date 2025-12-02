Kinross Gold (KGC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) in the last few weeks:

12/1/2025 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2025 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/28/2025 – Kinross Gold is now covered by analysts at Desjardins. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2025 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2025 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2025 – Kinross Gold had its “buy (a)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/29/2025 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2025 – Kinross Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

10/23/2025 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/16/2025 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $22.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $22.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Kinross Gold had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

