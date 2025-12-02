Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $26.23. Kestra Medical Technologies shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 32,975 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMTS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 million. Kestra Medical Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMTS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,613,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,754,000.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

