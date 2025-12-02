Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.69.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
