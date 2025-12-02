KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 44.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in KANZHUN by 475.6% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,821,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
KANZHUN Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.42. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $25.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About KANZHUN
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
