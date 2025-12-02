KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 44.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in KANZHUN by 475.6% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,821,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

KANZHUN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.42. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $25.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Zacks Research downgraded KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

