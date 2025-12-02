JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 14,763 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 385,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 445,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

