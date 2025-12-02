JRM Investment Counsel LLC Buys 18,409 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 10.5% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $32,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 415.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 151.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,076,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,467,000 after buying an additional 649,341 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 648,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,938,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $111.62. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

