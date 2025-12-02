JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 160,004 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.74% of Option Care Health worth $38,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Option Care Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 781,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $987,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. The trade was a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman L. Wright purchased 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JMP Securities set a $36.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

