JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 173,734 Shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR $CIB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,734 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Grupo Cibest worth $43,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 527.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 266,341 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,619,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 153,058 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest in the second quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 88.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83,751 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Cibest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
NYSE:CIB opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
