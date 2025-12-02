JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,646,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $308.89 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $840.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. KGI Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

