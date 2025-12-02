JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,200 in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,200 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,250 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,114.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIZZ

Wizz Air Stock Performance

About Wizz Air

LON:WIZZ traded down GBX 7 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,158. 596,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,600. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,216.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 968.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,818.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.