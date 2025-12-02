JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,607,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of Vipshop worth $39,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 0.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 133,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vipshop by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.