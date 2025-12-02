JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $41.21 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $41,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 70,000.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

VYMI stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

