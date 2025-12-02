JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $40.89 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276,326 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of nVent Electric worth $40,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in nVent Electric by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 80.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,112. This trade represents a 15.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $13,032,518.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,170.40. This represents a 63.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:NVT opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

