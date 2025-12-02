JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $36.38 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $36,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

CHKP opened at $187.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $178.64 and a 12 month high of $234.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $225.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

