JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 612,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 85,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $36,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 25.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 612.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in H. B. Fuller by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 82,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at H. B. Fuller

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $413,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,165.58. This represents a 42.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $857,728.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,700.26. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Citigroup upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on H. B. Fuller in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H. B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

H. B. Fuller Trading Up 0.3%

FUL opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. H. B. Fuller Company has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.28%. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

H. B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

