JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 364,884 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $38,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,647.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in BorgWarner by 55,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $141,536.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,437.65. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,500.80. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 23,200 shares of company stock worth $1,054,336 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 107.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Baird R W raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.