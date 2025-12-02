John Wiley & Sons (WLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 5.82%.The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.78%.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,714,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after buying an additional 55,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 192.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after buying an additional 391,428 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 323.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 528,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 403,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Featured Stories

