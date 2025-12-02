John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.3%

HTD stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $25.21.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

