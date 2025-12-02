John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.3%
HTD stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $25.21.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
