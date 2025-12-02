John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.