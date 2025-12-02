John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $13.50.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.