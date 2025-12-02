John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
HPS stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
